Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 35,255 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 35,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.8 %
Iron Mountain stock opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.17. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.
Iron Mountain Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 130.00%.
About Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
