CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,668 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of CyberArk Software worth $21,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 480.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR opened at $144.29 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $180.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

