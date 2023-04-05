Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.66

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 268926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.14.

Curaleaf Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

