Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives $254.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.75.

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Cummins Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $231.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.80.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 7.8% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $1,208,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

