Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Price Performance

Shares of CULP opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Culp has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $8.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Culp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

