Crypterium (CRPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.05 Million

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0947 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypterium has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,554,468 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

