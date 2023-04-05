Crown (NYSE:CCK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.27.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.42. The stock had a trading volume of 609,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,567. Crown has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after acquiring an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43,471 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,923,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,523,000 after purchasing an additional 807,337 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in Crown by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,154,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,627,000 after purchasing an additional 684,077 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Crown by 13,132.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,801 shares during the period.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

