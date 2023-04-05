CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 4.4% After Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $162.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as low as $129.54 and last traded at $130.88. 1,221,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,176,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.86.
CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.46.
In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.24 and a beta of 1.04.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
