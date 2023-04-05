CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) versus Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Financial Review

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) and CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Workday and CrowdGather’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday -5.90% -1.96% -0.79% CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Workday has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdGather has a beta of -0.98, meaning that its stock price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday $6.22 billion 8.44 -$366.75 million ($1.44) -140.69 CrowdGather N/A N/A $1.43 million N/A N/A

This table compares Workday and CrowdGather’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CrowdGather has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workday.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Workday shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Workday shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Workday and CrowdGather, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday 1 8 22 0 2.68 CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A

Workday currently has a consensus target price of $213.19, indicating a potential upside of 5.23%. Given Workday’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Workday is more favorable than CrowdGather.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A. Duffield and Aneel Bhusri in March 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

