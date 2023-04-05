Critical Analysis: Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) and Meta Data (NYSE:AIU)

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) and Meta Data (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tarena International and Meta Data’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International $357.84 million 0.11 $12.11 million $0.80 4.19 Meta Data $2.12 million N/A -$168.90 million N/A N/A

Tarena International has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Data.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Tarena International has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Data has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tarena International and Meta Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International 3.43% -5.55% 5.91% Meta Data N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tarena International and Meta Data, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Meta Data 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tarena International presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 228.36%. Given Tarena International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tarena International is more favorable than Meta Data.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Tarena International shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Tarena International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Meta Data shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tarena International beats Meta Data on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc. operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules. The Kid Training segment provides K-12 education programs. The company was founded by Shao Yun Han in September 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Meta Data

Meta Data Ltd. Engage in the provision of artificial intelligent education service (AIE) and artificial intelligent universe (AIU) IAAS service. The company was founded by Zhang Xi in January 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

