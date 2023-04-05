Credit Suisse Group Lowers LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Price Target to $36.00

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of LTC stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 13.87 and a current ratio of 13.87. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LTC Properties Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 585.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.