Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Up 3.6%

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.22 and last traded at $81.85. 111,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 421,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CR. UBS Group decreased their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Crane in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.57.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Crane by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

