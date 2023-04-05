Crane Advisory LLC Purchases 4,488 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Crane Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $27,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

