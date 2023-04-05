Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $14.20.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.
