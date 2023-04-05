Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $14.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.

