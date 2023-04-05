Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Trading Up 8%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) was up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $23.82. Approximately 61,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 358,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Core Laboratories Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Core Laboratories by 432.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Further Reading

