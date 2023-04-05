ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives $266.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNVVY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 281 ($3.49) to GBX 305 ($3.79) in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.60) to GBX 295 ($3.66) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of CNVVY stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.1396 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.85%.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

