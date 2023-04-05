Contrasting Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) & F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 32.03% 12.34% 1.13% F.N.B. 27.30% 9.28% 1.17%

Risk and Volatility

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A F.N.B. 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Harleysville Financial and F.N.B., as reported by MarketBeat.

F.N.B. has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 35.08%. Given F.N.B.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Dividends

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Harleysville Financial pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F.N.B. pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of F.N.B. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harleysville Financial and F.N.B.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $29.90 million 3.01 $8.79 million $2.74 8.84 F.N.B. $1.61 billion 2.54 $439.00 million $1.21 9.33

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Harleysville Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F.N.B., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

F.N.B. beats Harleysville Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services. The company was founded in 1915 is headquartered in Harleysville, PA.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services. The Wealth Management segment delivers wealth management services to individuals, corporations and retirement funds, as well as existing customers of community banking. The Insurance segment is a full-service insurance brokerage agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers. The Other segment offers mezzanine financing options for small to medium-sized businesses that need financial assistance beyond the parameters of typical commercial bank lending products. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

