Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,345 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Constellation Brands worth $31,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $218.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 623.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.76.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

