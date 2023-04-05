Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.68. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.51.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have recently commented on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.36.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 154.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.