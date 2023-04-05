Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Conagra Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Conagra Brands to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.36.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 154.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

