Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.30

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 590419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMPGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.70) to GBX 2,200 ($27.32) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,990 ($24.71) to GBX 2,000 ($24.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Compass Group Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49.
Compass Group Increases Dividend
Compass Group Company Profile
Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.
