Comparing Bakkt (BKKT) & The Competition

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bakkt to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -1,054.21% 85.81% 75.71% Bakkt Competitors -75.80% 1.48% -0.24%

Volatility and Risk

Bakkt has a beta of 4.71, meaning that its share price is 371% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt’s rivals have a beta of 5.87, meaning that their average share price is 487% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00 Bakkt Competitors 278 1260 1867 67 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bakkt and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bakkt currently has a consensus target price of $2.45, indicating a potential upside of 60.13%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 35.25%. Given Bakkt’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bakkt is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Bakkt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bakkt and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $54.60 million -$578.10 million -0.20 Bakkt Competitors $3.46 billion $563.47 million 1.53

Bakkt’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bakkt rivals beat Bakkt on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Bakkt Company Profile

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange Holdings, Inc.

