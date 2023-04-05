Comparing Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) and Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centrus Energy and Atlas Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $293.80 million 1.53 $52.20 million $3.38 9.10 Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Centrus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

32.3% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Centrus Energy and Atlas Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 17.77% -53.40% 8.99% Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Centrus Energy and Atlas Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atlas Lithium has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.17%. Given Atlas Lithium’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than Centrus Energy.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Atlas Lithium on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world. The company was founded in October 1992 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

