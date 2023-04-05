Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of CVGI stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,873. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $234.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.00. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $9.02.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Vehicle Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

In related news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 43,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,880.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 41,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

