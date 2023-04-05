Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.03, but opened at $38.84. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Comerica shares last traded at $39.42, with a volume of 582,414 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comerica Stock Down 2.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,763,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Comerica by 566.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,455,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,181 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,419,000 after purchasing an additional 923,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Comerica by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,742,000 after purchasing an additional 618,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Comerica by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 894,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after purchasing an additional 539,649 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Stories

