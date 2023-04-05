CoinLoan Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $15.11 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for $7.75 or 0.00027640 BTC on major exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $15.11 million and approximately $37,036.47 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

