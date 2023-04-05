Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Receives Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price indicates a potential upside of 328.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Coeptis Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of COEP stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeptis Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COEP. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,385,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $988,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes generic and branded pharmaceutical products and cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a Vy-Gen drug product for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to provide the ability to pre-determine which cancer patients are most likely to benefit from targeted anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies therapies.

