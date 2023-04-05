CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 1,846,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 4,508,744 shares.The stock last traded at $14.31 and had previously closed at $14.68.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.3861 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CNHI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.51.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.