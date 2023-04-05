CME Group’s (CME) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $161.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CME. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.
CME Group Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ CME opened at $193.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.75. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $247.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,548,000 after buying an additional 1,364,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,230,000 after buying an additional 1,078,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,287,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,490,000 after buying an additional 691,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,196,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,541,000 after buying an additional 634,876 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
