CME Group’s (CME) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $161.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CME. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

NASDAQ CME opened at $193.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.75. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $247.01.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,548,000 after buying an additional 1,364,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,230,000 after buying an additional 1,078,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,287,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,490,000 after buying an additional 691,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,196,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,541,000 after buying an additional 634,876 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

