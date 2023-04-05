Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.14. 255,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,707,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.18.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,829,046 shares in the company, valued at $99,933,992.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 over the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 176,774 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 90.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 175,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,285 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

