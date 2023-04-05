Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHD. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.88.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $88.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 64.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 37,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

