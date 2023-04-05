Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Children’s Place Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.47 million, a PE ratio of -95.90 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.34 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Children’s Place by 426.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Children’s Place by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Children’s Place by 72.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Children’s Place by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Children’s Place by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

