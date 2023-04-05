Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 500 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $163.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.10 and a 200-day moving average of $159.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

