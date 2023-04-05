Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 4,030 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 17,242 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $65.98.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

