Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 127.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,058 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.15% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.73. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.94. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

