Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Insider Activity

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.28. The stock had a trading volume of 23,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.33. The firm has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.