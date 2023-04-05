Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $15.01 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 311.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,556 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

