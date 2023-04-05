Chain Price Reaches $0.0041 (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Chain has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain has a total market capitalization of $96.55 million and $11.58 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chain Profile

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

