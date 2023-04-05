CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $130.93

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$130.93 and last traded at C$130.87, with a volume of 102568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$130.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIB.A shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$138.44.

CGI Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$123.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$115.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The company has a market cap of C$27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

