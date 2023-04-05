Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$7.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 18.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CSFB lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.98.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.18. The company had a trading volume of 392,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,115. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.18 and a twelve month high of C$13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

