Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.42 and last traded at $39.67. Approximately 504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

CLNXF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

