Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 104,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 246,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,810,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $3,944,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $122.92. The stock had a trading volume of 876,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,291. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.92 and a 200-day moving average of $116.19. The company has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Stories

