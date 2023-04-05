Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,815 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 33.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zoetis Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $167.76. The company had a trading volume of 421,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,466. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77.
Zoetis Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.
Zoetis Profile
Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.
