Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,131. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.