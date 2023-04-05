Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.93. The stock had a trading volume of 536,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,821. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

