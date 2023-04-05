Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312,430 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,594,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,121,000 after acquiring an additional 205,754 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,789,000 after acquiring an additional 357,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,778,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,637,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

ANGL traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.70. 1,936,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,427. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.