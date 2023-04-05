Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.04. 1,115,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,579. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.