Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Invests $877,000 in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Separately, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,915,000.

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MINV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.44. 2,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,158. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16. Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $29.27.

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (MINV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of innovative companies in Asia. Holdings are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. MINV was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

