Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.06. 714,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,780. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.