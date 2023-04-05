Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,596 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,596 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. International Business Machines accounts for 1.3% of Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $132.11. 1,166,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,046,997. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.17. The company has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

